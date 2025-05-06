AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Q1 2025 results: easypaisa Digital Bank posts Rs840m profit before tax

Published 06 May, 2025

KARACHI: easypaisa Digital Bank reported a profit before tax of PKR 840 million, compared to PKR 1,028 million for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors of easypaisa Digital Bank approved the financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, during its meeting held on April 23, 2025.

Despite the decline in the SBP discount rates from 22% to 12%, total revenue grew by 36.2%, driven by strong growth in the deposit and lending portfolios. Net markup income rose by 24.2%, while non-markup income recorded an increase of 55.6%, supported by higher digital revenues from cash transactions, online payments, bundles, corporate disbursements, collections, and insurance services.

The increase in administrative expenses reflects continued investments in technology infrastructure, talent acquisition, and process enhancements to support the Bank’s long-term growth and sustainability.

As of March 31, 2025, easypaisa Digital Bank’s customer deposits reached PKR 101 billion, representing a 59.7% increase, driven by the successful introduction of new savings products digital term deposits and savings pockets. The Bank maintained an industry-leading CASA ratio of 98.7%, with a cost of deposits at a low 1.4%.

The Bank’s equity base increased to PKR 14.9 billion, up by 71.7%, supported by retained earnings and a capital injection of USD 10 million by the Bank’s sponsors in Q4 2024.

In recognition of its solid capital position, consistent profitability, and robust risk management framework, PACRA has upgraded the bank’s credit rating from ‘A’ to ‘A+’, highlighting the Bank’s financial strength and operational resilience.

