Published 06 May, 2025

DIBPL appoints Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz as CEO

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) announced the appointment of Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Gulfaraz is an international banking executive with over 25 years of international and domestic experience in Corporate & Investment Banking, Strategy, Risk Management and Digital Transformation across UK, Europe and Pakistan.

Before joining DIBPL, Gulfaraz served as CEO & Managing Director of Bank of Khyber, where he led major digital, governance, and operational transformation initiatives. His global banking journey includes over a decade at Mizuho Corporate Bank (London, UK), where he served as Managing Director and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for the UK, Ireland, and Nordic Countries.

He also spent more than 12 years with Bank of America (London, UK), rising to the position of Principal in the Global Corporate & Investment Banking Group. Additionally, he served as Executive Director at Fauji Foundation, where he oversaw strategic investments and board engagements across a wide portfolio of companies.

Speaking on his new role, Gulfaraz said that it is an honour to join Dubai Islamic Bank, which is part of a strong and dynamic group that seeks to become the most progressive Islamic Financial Institution in the world.

Gulfaraz is an alumnus of Cadet College Hasan Abdal. He holds a BA in Economics and MSc in Agricultural & Managerial Economics (Finance) from the University of California, Davis. He has also completed several professional training programmes in London, Tokyo and San Francisco.

