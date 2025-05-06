Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy detected and closely monitored an Indian P-8I surveillance aircraft during the night between May 4 and 5, as it approached Pakistan’s maritime boundaries, according to official sources.

The aircraft was kept under constant observation, showcasing the Pakistan Navy’s high level of operational vigilance and technical capability.

The official added that the swift detection reflects the Navy’s robust monitoring systems and unyielding resolve to protect national maritime interests.

“Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to respond to any hostile act with full force and effectiveness,” the source said, emphasising the force’s round-the-clock readiness to defend the country’s sea frontiers against any aggression.

