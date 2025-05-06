AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-06

Most Gulf markets ease on falling oil prices

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, pressured by falling oil prices and investor caution ahead of developments in US-China trade relations.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell more than 1% on Monday after OPEC+ decided over the weekend to further speed up oil output hikes, spurring concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook.

The group could fully unwind its voluntary cuts by the end of October if members do not improve compliance with their production quotas, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The Qatari index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 0.9% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.1% higher, helped by a 6.5% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1%, led by a 3.1% jump in top lender Emirates NBD and a 6.9% increase in Commercial Bank of Dubai.

There is potential for the Dubai market to continue its positive trajectory, bolstered by strong earnings and robust economic fundamentals, highlighted by steady growth in the non-oil private sector during April and employment rising at its fastest pace in eleven months, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 2.7% slide in Egypt Aluminum Company , despite reporting a rise in nine-month profit.

Gulf markets Oil prices US China trade relations

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets ease on falling oil prices

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories