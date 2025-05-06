AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
Markets Print 2025-05-06

India’s equity benchmarks rise on trade optimism,

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks rose on Monday, aided by persistent foreign buying amid hopes of a US trade deal, while a drop in oil prices helped buoy energy-related stocks.

The Nifty 50 closed up 0.47% at 24,461.15 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.37% to 80,796.84.

“Optimism prevails in the market over potential India-US trade deal, sustained foreign fund inflows while falling crude prices powered oil and gas stocks,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The benchmarks logged their longest weekly winning streak so far in 2025 on Friday, helped by renewed optimism over a potential India-US trade deal.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) scooped up shares worth 401.47 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) over the last 12 sessions - the longest streak in two years.

The oil and gas index rose 1.7%, boosted by lower oil prices after OPEC+ decided over the weekend to speed up oil supply hikes.

Shares of state-run oil refiners BPCL, Indian Oil and HPCL climbed 3.2%, 3.7% and 6.4%, respectively.

Refiners benefit from lower oil prices as it can help control their raw material expenses.

