AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

2,200 illegal structures removed in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday removed over 2,200 illegal structures and dismantled several unauthorised markets during an anti-encroachment operation in the key commercial areas of the city.

As per the information, the administration carried out the operation and removed illegal structures from the city’s key commercial areas. This initiative has cleared unlawful establishments from Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road and Anarkali, restoring accessibility for the public.

The operation was led by Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel. They oversaw the confiscation of encroachment materials, utilizing 21 trucks to remove the seized goods. Moreover, in Harbanspura, unauthorised markets were dismantled and legal action has commenced against the violators.

Commenting on the operation, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to continue the anti-encroachment drive until all illegal occupations are removed.

“This effort aims to ensure wider roads and unobstructed passageways for citizens. Eliminating encroachments will not only enhance Lahore’s urban aesthetics but also improve mobility for both pedestrians and vehicles,” he added.

He averred that this mission by the Lahore district administration and the Metropolitan Corporation underscores their dedication to maintaining order in the city and fostering a more accessible and organized environment for its residents.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) also took action against illegal commercial activities and sealed 139 properties, including private schools, food outlets, beauty salons, clinics, workshops, shops and offices, across various housing schemes. The operation was overseen by LDA Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.

The LDA mobilised its teams control illegal commercial buildings and enforce the collection of outstanding commercial fees. Its teams conducted operations across several neighbourhoods, sealing properties in areas in Gulberg, Garden Town, Gujarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.

In total, 42 properties were sealed in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, while 56 properties in Gujarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town were also sealed for illegal commercial use and failure to pay required fees. Additionally, 41 properties were sealed on Wahdat Road and in Sabzazar as part of the recovery operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

illegal structures Shahid Abbas Kathia Syed Musa Raza

Comments

200 characters

2,200 illegal structures removed in Lahore

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories