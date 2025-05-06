2,200 illegal structures removed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday removed over 2,200 illegal structures and dismantled several unauthorised markets during an anti-encroachment operation in the key commercial areas of the city.

As per the information, the administration carried out the operation and removed illegal structures from the city’s key commercial areas. This initiative has cleared unlawful establishments from Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road and Anarkali, restoring accessibility for the public.

The operation was led by Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel. They oversaw the confiscation of encroachment materials, utilizing 21 trucks to remove the seized goods. Moreover, in Harbanspura, unauthorised markets were dismantled and legal action has commenced against the violators.

Commenting on the operation, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to continue the anti-encroachment drive until all illegal occupations are removed.

“This effort aims to ensure wider roads and unobstructed passageways for citizens. Eliminating encroachments will not only enhance Lahore’s urban aesthetics but also improve mobility for both pedestrians and vehicles,” he added.

He averred that this mission by the Lahore district administration and the Metropolitan Corporation underscores their dedication to maintaining order in the city and fostering a more accessible and organized environment for its residents.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) also took action against illegal commercial activities and sealed 139 properties, including private schools, food outlets, beauty salons, clinics, workshops, shops and offices, across various housing schemes. The operation was overseen by LDA Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.

The LDA mobilised its teams control illegal commercial buildings and enforce the collection of outstanding commercial fees. Its teams conducted operations across several neighbourhoods, sealing properties in areas in Gulberg, Garden Town, Gujarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.

In total, 42 properties were sealed in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, while 56 properties in Gujarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town were also sealed for illegal commercial use and failure to pay required fees. Additionally, 41 properties were sealed on Wahdat Road and in Sabzazar as part of the recovery operation.

