Network of uplift projects laid across Punjab: CM

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that a network of development projects has been laid across Punjab and the government is working on important sectors comprising health, education, infrastructure and environmental pollution.

She said this during a meeting with the Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan in which Members Punjab Assembly Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken and Khurram Khan Virk were also present. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation, public welfare projects along with national as well as political affairs, budget and development projects were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said, “History bears witness that whenever PML-N government comes into power, all the problems and grievances of the people are redressed promptly.” She vowed, “The journey of providing public service will be further accelerated across the province.”

The CM said the price of bread in the entire province is lower as compared to other provinces. The incumbent government is resolving the problems of farmers on a priority basis, she added.

The Chief Minister appreciated Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for conducting affairs of the Punjab Assembly in a nice manner.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for building a record number of houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar’ program. He appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for granting ‘Honhaar’ scholarships and laptops to the talented students across Punjab.

Member Punjab Assembly Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of launching Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology project. He paid tribute to her for launching record development projects in a short span of time in the province. He acknowledged that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology project being launched in Sargodha is an example of its own.

Khurram Khan Virk MPA extolled that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif by launching record development projects in the province has refreshed the memories of Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Both the MPAs lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s preference to hold consultation while launching development projects across Punjab.

