CM Maryam lauds police performance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the Lahore Police for curbing crime rate in Lahore. The CM met IGP Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Administration Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza. She also hosted a luncheon for the police team.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the police in the reduction of crime rate in Lahore. She underscored that protection of the life and property of every citizen is the foremost responsibility of the state. She urged the citizens to cooperate and support the police in order to establish and maintain law and order across Punjab.

She said, “By introducing ranking system in the Police department, crime rate in Lahore and other cities is on the decline. The crime graph coming down is the result of excellent policing.” She appreciated, “Lahore Police Operation Wing’s laudable performance in the ‘Crime Index’ has made it a safe city as compared to London and New York cities. It is a great milestone for the Lahore Police and the Punjab government. Lahore city has been included in the Safe City category due to adopting excellent strategy in combating crime.”

The CM added, “Despite facing enormous challenges with regard to maintaining law and order in the province, achieving crime reduction target speak volumes of excellent teamwork and CTD has been activated in this regard. Every city, including Lahore, will be made the safest.”

She maintained, “By introducing ‘Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)’ the performance of the police and administration has significantly improved. Policing has been improved by adopting modern technology, taking immediate feedback and carrying out effective monitoring.”

