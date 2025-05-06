AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-06

PCJCCI welcomes high-profile Chinese business team’s visit

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: In a significant development for Pakistan-China economic relations, the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) welcomed a high-profile Chinese business delegation comprising senior representatives from over ten influential companies and institutions.

The visit aimed to explore new avenues for collaboration across critical sectors including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, healthcare, aerospace, real estate development, and policy innovation.

The delegation, led by David Zhu, Head of the Chinese Delegation, featured notable figures such as Musar Yang of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce for High Technology Equipment Industry, Beijing Hangxing Transmission Technology Co, Ltd, and other forward-looking enterprises.

Nazir Hussain, President of PCJCCI, and Zafar Iqbal, Vice President of PCJCCI, extended a warm welcome and facilitated a full-day programme of business dialogues, sectoral briefings, and B2B networking sessions. The event served as a critical platform for building trust, exchanging ideas, and identifying mutually beneficial partnerships.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI emphasized on the importance of technology transfer as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation. China, with its global leadership in digital infrastructure, AI, green technology, and smart manufacturing, expressed willingness to share expertise and facilitate joint ventures in Pakistan.

“We envision Pakistan not only as a strategic partner but also as a hub for industrial growth and innovation,” said David Zhu. “Through cooperative R&D, localized production, and knowledge exchange, we can elevate the capabilities of both countries and make significant contributions to the regional economy.”

Nazir Hussain added, “Pakistan offers the perfect environment for technology localization. With China’s technical depth and our strategic location, we can build industries of the future from solar technology and electric vehicles to AI-powered logistics and e-commerce.”

An important highlight of the meeting was China’s invitation for Pakistani businesses to showcase their products in China’s extensive wholesale market network, where participation is offered free of cost. These markets, supported by government-led platforms, allow international sellers to access millions of Chinese consumers and buyers without incurring the typical trade entry barriers.

“This is an unmatched opportunity for Pakistani SMEs, exporters, and manufacturers,” noted Musar Yang. “We want to see more Made-in-Pakistan products in Chinese markets, and we’re here to make that happen.”

PCJCCI leadership praised this initiative as a step toward trade democratization and committed to helping local businesses register and prepare to participate in these international wholesale trade hubs. Both parties acknowledged the need for structural reforms and policy alignment to fully unlock the potential of Pakistan-China economic cooperation. Key recommendations included: Creating sector-specific working groups for renewable energy, ICT, and health tech, Simplifying cross-border regulations and customs procedures for smoother trade, establishing a joint innovation fund to support startups and co-develop technologies, setting up a bilateral business advisory council to inform future policy directions. The delegation expressed strong interest in collaborating with PCJCCI to draft reform proposals and initiate pilot programs in selected industrial zones under the CPEC framework.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI said that this is not just a visit it is the beginning of a new era of bilateral cooperation, together, we can foster innovation, improve trade balance, and empower our business communities with the tools they need to thrive.

PCJCCI Nazir Hussain Pakistan China economic relations

