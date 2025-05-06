AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

Alkhidmat Foundation hosts ceremony in honour of street children

Safdar Rasheed Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan organized a special ceremony in Lahore to honour street children enrolled at its Child Protection Centers.

During the event, children from the seven Alkhidmat Child Protection Centers in Lahore were provided with school bags, stationery, uniforms, school shoes, and other gifts to help them formally begin their educational journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Alkhidmat Foundation’s Vice President, Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, stated that there are currently around 1.3 million street children in Pakistan. He attributed this alarming figure to governmental negligence and societal apathy, which have forced these children to spend their lives on the streets rather than in homes or schools.

“Alkhidmat Foundation is striving to safeguard this precious asset of the nation and restore their lost childhood,” he said. He explained that the Child Protection Centers, part of Alkhidmat’s Education Program, gather children such as rag pickers, domestic workers, workshop helpers, and others wandering the streets, for two hours daily. These sessions include education as well as lessons in personal hygiene, table manners, social etiquette, and recreational activities.

The ceremony was also attended by Alkhidmat’s National Director of Education Dr. Ahmad Jibran, along with other officials, educationists, and prominent figures from various walks of life. Dr. Jibran shared that Alkhidmat Foundation is currently operating 86 Child Protection Centers across all four provinces, where a total of 3,633 underprivileged and homeless street children are receiving education. He emphasized that these centers are not only focused on providing formal and informal education but also place significant emphasis on character building and moral training.

The event concluded with children presenting national songs and educational skits, which were well-received by the audience. Participants praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s initiative and assured their full support in continuing this noble mission.

