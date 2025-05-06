AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

India’s IWT action an act of war, says PTI leader

Fazal Sher Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday said the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India was an act of war and the government should have convened an All Parties’ Conference (APC) instead of a simple briefing.

Gohar, while talking to the media after appearing before the court in the criminal complaint filed by PTI against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others over the crackdown on the party’s protest march on November 26, said that PTI stands behind its army against India without any ifs and buts but the PTI’s boycott is against the government’s briefing as our stance was that APC should be convened in the wake of the seriousness of the issue including the suspension of the IWT by India.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI had staged a boycott of the national security briefing convened by the federal government on May 4 amid escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam incident.

As far as Pulwama incident is concerned, he said that India has created a war hysteria and India has levelled baseless and fake allegations against Pakistan. “We have already stated that no one can divide the Pakistani nation and we are united against India,” he said, adding that we are standing firm with the army.

He said that PTI will be present everywhere for the protection of Pakistan.

Earlier, Gohar, along with other PTI leadership, appeared before the District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the criminal complaint filed by PTI against the prime minister, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and senior police officers, against the authorities’ crackdown on the protest march led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi near D-Chowk.

At the start of the hearing, junior lawyer Fatahullah Burki initially appeared in court on behalf of the complainants and requested that, due to an ongoing lawyers’ strike and the unavailability of senior counsel, the case be scheduled for May 24 along with other pending cases.

However, shortly afterward, senior lawyers, Barrister Gohar Khan, Latif Khosa, and Advocate Ali Bukhari arrived in the courtroom. Upon learning that an incorrect adjournment date had been proposed, Latif Khosa expressed displeasure at junior counsel Burki for creating confusion. We apologise for providing a wrong date, Ali Bukhari told the judge. Fatah Burki was unaware of the correct date, he said.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana inquired which date the legal team preferred, to which, Barrister Gohar Khan responded that they sought a hearing on June 24.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing on the private complaint until June 24.

