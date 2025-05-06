Pakistan to support all de-escalation efforts, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Monday it will support all efforts towards de-escalation; however, in case of any act of aggression, there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the nuclear-armed state will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in exercise of its inherent right of self-defence, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Being a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated this while addressing at the 4th Annual Regional Dialogue 2025 by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS): “Pathways to Peace and Prosperity in Turbulent Times” on Monday.

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, baseless allegations, as well as unilateral, politically motivated, and highly provocative actions taken by India, pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security, Dar pointed out.

“There appears (Pahalgam incident) to be a calculated and premeditated attempt to escalate regional tensions, following a familiar pattern - level accusations against Pakistan without evidence, use inflammatory rhetoric, incite war hysteria, and use this as a pretext for aggression and unilateral actions,” the DPM emphasised.

Dar said that the only motive behind this war mongering is to divert attention from India’s internal challenges, state-sponsored terrorism, the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to gain narrow domestic political objectives.

However, this brinkmanship carries consequences that extend far beyond India’s borders. Regional and international peace and security cannot be sacrificed at the altar of narrow electoral gains. This is a dangerous political gamble, putting at stake the lives of millions in the region. “We face numerous interlinked crises, threatening international peace and security, economic stability, and sustainable development,” he added.

Situations of conflict and continued foreign occupation defy the promise of the United Nations to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, and guaranteed self-determination. Long-standing unresolved disputes - from Kashmir to Palestine - continue to pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, he elaborated.

The DPM/ FM said Pakistan also remains concerned at the inciting and Islamophobic narrative being directed against the Kashmiris, as well as, the Indian Muslims in the backdrop of the current situation. This must end forthwith.

In this backdrop, India’s illegal and unilateral decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) should be a matter of grave concern for the world, he said, adding, the Treaty provides no basis for such unilateral actions. India’s action undermines a fundamental pillar of regional stability, with profound implications for the peaceful management of vital shared resources.

The National Security Committee of Pakistan has made it abundantly clear on 24th April 2025 that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the IWT will be considered “an Act of War.”

The international community must take serious note of these developments. We must not forget that the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary source of volatility in South Asia. There is an urgent need for renewed and concerted efforts under United Nations auspices, to secure a just, lasting, and peaceful resolution of the dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

