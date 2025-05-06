AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-06

Spot rate maintains overnight levels

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton market Prices of cotton in Punjab Cotton prices in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate maintains overnight levels

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories