10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China

BEIJING: Ten people have died and 70 were hospitalised after strong winds caused boats carrying tourists to capsize at a scenic spot in southwestern China, state media said Monday.

The passenger boats overturned Sunday afternoon on a river in Qianxi city, Guizhou province, state broadcaster CCTV said, sending 84 people into waters.

As of Monday afternoon 10 were dead, 70 have been hospitalised and four were unharmed, state media said.

The last person reported missing earlier in the morning was found by rescue personnel around noon, but “showed no signs of life”, CCTV added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged “all-out efforts” in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi also “underscored the importance of strengthening safety measures in tourist attractions” and other large public venues, the agency said.