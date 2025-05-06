UK issues travel advisory for Pakistan, India

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Tensions are running high following Pahalgam incident as India started blaming Pakistan without any evidence.

As per the advisory issued by the UK government, the citizens have been warned against travel near the Pakistan-India border and the Line of Control (LoC), citing security concerns. The UK Foreign Office has recommended that citizens defer any planned visits to the region until the situation stabilizes.

Earlier, United States (US) also issued travel advisory for Pakistan and India amid Pahalgam incident.

“Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason.”

India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border. The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the Province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India, the advisory said.