KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 5, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,102.24 High: 114,552.21 Low: 113,077.67 Net Change: 11.70 Volume (000): 153,678 Value (000): 13,706,346 Makt Cap (000) 3,425,362,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,343.12 NET CH (+) 285.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,669.29 NET CH (+) 262.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,351.57 NET CH (-) 327.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,152.52 NET CH (-) 122.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,007.54 NET CH (-) 62.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,827.83 NET CH (-) 11.94 ==================================== As on: 05-May-2025 ====================================

