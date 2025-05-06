Markets Print 2025-05-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 5, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,102.24
High: 114,552.21
Low: 113,077.67
Net Change: 11.70
Volume (000): 153,678
Value (000): 13,706,346
Makt Cap (000) 3,425,362,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,343.12
NET CH (+) 285.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,669.29
NET CH (+) 262.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,351.57
NET CH (-) 327.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,152.52
NET CH (-) 122.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,007.54
NET CH (-) 62.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,827.83
NET CH (-) 11.94
====================================
As on: 05-May-2025
====================================
