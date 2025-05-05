AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia, New Zealand pledge support for film industry after Trump proposes tariffs

Reuters Published May 5, 2025
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon walks at Downing Street to meet Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in London, Britain, April 22, 2025. REUTERS
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon walks at Downing Street to meet Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in London, Britain, April 22, 2025. REUTERS

SYDNEY: Australia and New Zealand vowed to advocate for their film industries on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-made movies.

Australia and New Zealand have emerged as popular filming locations for Hollywood movies in recent years, given lower costs and tax incentives from federal and state governments.

Earlier, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that it was due to incentives offered by other countries to lure filmmakers that the American movie industry was dying a “very fast death”.

He said he was authorizing the relevant government agencies, such as the Department of Commerce, to immediately begin the process of imposing a 100% tariff on all films produced abroad that are then sent into the United States.

Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said he had spoken to the head of government body Screen Australia, which offers funding to support the development, production and marketing of screen content, about the proposed tariffs.

Trump says Hollywood ‘dying’; orders 100% tariff on non-US movies to save it

“Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry,” Burke said in a statement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the government was awaiting further details on the proposed tariffs.

“We’ll have to see the detail of what actually ultimately emerges. But we’ll be obviously a great advocate, great champion of that sector and that industry,” he said.

The Australian film and television sector was worth over A$4 billion ($2.58 billion) in 2022, according to the country’s statistics bureau.

Australia was the filming location for the Matrix franchise and is a permanent base for studios including Marvel, while New Zealand is best known as the filming location of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The Australian government has committed A$540 million in tax incentives since 2019 to attract international productions, with the bulk going to Hollywood movies such as Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Universal’s “The Fall Guy” and Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla vs Kong”.

In New Zealand, the film sector generates NZ$3.5 billion ($2 billion) annually, with around a third of revenue coming from the U.S., its foreign ministry said in a March 2025 report.

Donald Trump Australia and New Zealand Hollywood movies

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand pledge support for film industry after Trump proposes tariffs

Conduct of FBR officers visiting private premises closely monitored by civil agencies: Finance Division

FY2024-25: achieving targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging, says SBP

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Read more stories