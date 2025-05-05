AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
Security forces eliminate eight terrorists in KP operations, soldier martyred: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 10:10pm

Security forces killed eight terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including North and South Waziristan districts, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and resultantly, three Khwarij were sent to hell,” according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another IBO conducted in South Waziristan District, two Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the statement said.

Two more clashes in Khyber and Bannu districts resulted in the killing of three additional terrorists.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area, it said.

