Security forces eliminate eight terrorists in KP operations, soldier martyred: ISPR

Security forces killed eight terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including North and South Waziristan districts, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and resultantly, three Khwarij were sent to hell,” according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another IBO conducted in South Waziristan District, two Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the statement said.

Two more clashes in Khyber and Bannu districts resulted in the killing of three additional terrorists.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area, it said.