AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 06:49pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has warned that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains a serious threat to peace and stability in Balochistan, but reaffirmed that such nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed.

He made these remarks while addressing participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, and media representatives.

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

General Munir underscored the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to the province’s security and highlighted ongoing development initiatives designed to ensure long-term prosperity for the people of Balochistan.

He called on all stakeholders to maintain their collective efforts for the socio-economic uplift of the province, stressing that a peaceful and stable Balochistan was vital for national progress.

The COAS encouraged continued unity and cooperation to overcome challenges and build a brighter future for the region, the ISPR added.

Comments

200 characters

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

ADB president calls for collective action to solve complex challenges

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Read more stories