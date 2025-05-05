Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has warned that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains a serious threat to peace and stability in Balochistan, but reaffirmed that such nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed.

He made these remarks while addressing participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, and media representatives.

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

General Munir underscored the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to the province’s security and highlighted ongoing development initiatives designed to ensure long-term prosperity for the people of Balochistan.

He called on all stakeholders to maintain their collective efforts for the socio-economic uplift of the province, stressing that a peaceful and stable Balochistan was vital for national progress.

The COAS encouraged continued unity and cooperation to overcome challenges and build a brighter future for the region, the ISPR added.