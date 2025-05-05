AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Markets

Wheat down 3-4 cents, corn down 2-4, soy down 2-8

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 06:48pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

Wheat - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

Wheat fell as traders expected positive reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture about the condition of U.S. crops and planting progress later on Monday.

Russia’s April exports of wheat, barley and maize (corn) are estimated at 2.3 million metric tons, up from 1.9 million tons in March 2025, the Sovecon agricultural consultancy said on Monday.

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 99,200 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents to $5.39-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was down 5-1/2 cents to $5.35-3/4 a bushel, and Minneapolis July spring wheat was last up 2-1/4 cents to $6.13-1/4 a bushel.

Russian wheat prices down last week as new crop approaches the market

Corn - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel

Corn fell on expectations for a positive USDA crop progress report and limited weather threats, analysts said.

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 65,000 to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal late last week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

CBOT July corn was down 3-1/2 cents to $4.65-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 8 cents per bushel

Soybean futures fell on Monday as traders anticipated developments on possible U.S.-China trade talks, analysts said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday proposed cutting billions of dollars in federal funding next year for projects including renewable energy. Those cuts could reduce demand for biofuels produced with vegetable oils.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 4-1/4 cents at $10.53-3/4 per bushel.

