AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025
World

ADB president calls for collective action to solve complex challenges

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 06:38pm

The uncertainties facing Asia and the Pacific are also an opportunity to build a more resilient and sustainable future, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at the Opening Session of ADB’s 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

“External shocks, debt burdens, and climate change weigh heavily on the people and economies of the region. But we are not starting from zero. Growth remains solid, trade and economic integration are deepening, supply chains are diversifying, and digital connectivity and innovation are accelerating,” said Mr. Kanda. “Uncertainty is not a reason for retreat. It is a call to be bolder, to move faster, and to work more closely than ever before.”

More than 5,000 participants joined the Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy consisting of representatives of governments—including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—the private sector, civil society, and academia.

Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Governor of the Bank of Italy and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Fabio Panetta also spoke at the Opening Session, emphasizing Italy’s partnership with ADB.

“Enhanced collaboration will support higher and sustainable long-term economic growth, avoiding the materialisation of downside risks and mitigating their possible consequences,” said Mr Giorgetti. “As a leading multilateral development bank and trusted partner in Asia and the Pacific, ADB has been working to solve complex challenges together with its members and partners, both regional and nonregional.”

This year’s annual meeting highlights four focus areas that are central to driving transformational change across Asia and the Pacific.

First, to address the vulnerability of the region’s food systems, ADB will scale up financing for food systems transformation to $40 billion by 2030.

Second, ADB is investing in digital technologies to improve access to education, finance, and markets.

Third, ADB is investing in modernizing and connecting energy systems, including readiness to commit up to $10 billion to support work on the ASEAN Power Grid.

Fourth, ADB is deepening investments to build resilience by strengthening infrastructure, restoring and protecting ecosystems, and helping vulnerable communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.

ADB also reaffirmed its commitment to scale up private sector development, aiming to increase private sector financing four-fold to $13 billion annually by 2030.

