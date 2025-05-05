AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars’ battery company Novo Energy to cut half of workforce

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 06:18pm

COPENHAGEN: Volvo Cars’ Novo Energy said on Monday it will cut its workforce by 50% to reduce costs after evaluating its business in light of the bankruptcy of Sweden’s Northvolt, which originally co-owned the battery venture.

A spokesperson for Novo Energy said the company would cut 150 jobs across the organisation.

“Despite our best efforts to secure our business and an extensive ongoing search for a suitable new technology partner, the current economic challenges and market conditions have made it impossible to maintain our operations at the current scale,” Novo Energy CEO Adrian Clarke said in a statement.

Northvolt and Volvo Cars initially formed Novo Energy in 2021 to build a dedicated battery factory in Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast.

Volvo Cars to cut costs by $1.9bn as earnings drop

The joint venture already in January launched cost-cutting measures, including cutting 30% of its staff.

Novo Energy said on Monday that producing batteries with a new technology partner in the Gothenburg area of Sweden remained its primary long-term objective. It would continue limited operations while finalising the first phase of construction and continue to explore potential future scenarios that could allow it to resume activities at scale.

Volvo Cars in February agreed with Northvolt to take over its 50% stake in Novo Energy, which included a planned Gothenburg battery cell factory, paying only a token sum. Northvolt, once considered Europe’s best hope for a battery champion, filed for bankruptcy in March.

