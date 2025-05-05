AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Pakistan

Pakistan to take India’s provocations to UNSC, warns of threat to global peace: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 05:11pm

Amid escalating tensions with India, Pakistan has formally decided to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to brief the forum on how India’s actions threaten regional and global peace and stability, the Foreign Office stated.

“Pakistan will particularly brief the UNSC on how India’s aggressive actions, repeated provocations, and inflammatory rhetoric pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and stability,” the Foreign Office said.

Pahalgam incident: Pakistan scores diplomatic victory at UNSC

“It will also highlight India’s unlawful and unilateral attempt to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—a clear violation of its international obligations.”

The Foreign Office emphasized that India’s actions—including its recent threats and the unprecedented freeze on the Indus Waters Treaty—represent not just bilateral aggression but a broader risk to international stability.

The development comes a week after Pakistan achieved a significant diplomatic success at the UNSC, effectively blocking India’s attempts to push through a resolution that directly attributed the recent Pahalgam incident to Pakistan and incorporated language favouring New Delhi’s stance on Kashmir.

UNSC Indus Waters Treaty Pahalgam incident Pahalgam tragedy Pahalgam terror attacks Pahalgam false flag operation

