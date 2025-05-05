AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling gains against dollar ahead of this week’s BoE meeting

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 05:04pm

Sterling rose against a weaker dollar on Monday, ahead of the Bank of England’s next policy decision due later this week. The pound was up 0.29% versus the dollar to 1.33045 at 1107 GMT, broadly in line with moves across broader currency markets.

Newsflow in Britain was thin due to a bank holiday, and there are few major scheduled domestic events until the Bank of England’s Thursday meeting.

The BoE is widely expected to cut rates a further 25 basis points to 4.25%, but the statement accompanying its decision will be closely watched as some investors say it needs to accelerate its gradual approach to rate cuts as global growth takes a hit from Trump’s tariffs.

“We anticipate the BoE will downgrade its GDP forecasts due to the trade war,” Samara Hammoud, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) wrote in a note to clients, adding she expected the BoE to stick to a gradual interest rate cutting cycle because inflation remains too high.

Sterling edges up against weaker dollar ahead of key US data

“There is a risk the BoE may remove the reference to a ‘gradual’ cutting cycle,” Hammoud said, which would lead the markets to possibly price more cuts from the BoE and cause the GBP/USD pair to fall closer to support at 1.3127.

Markets currently are pricing at least two more 25 basis point BoE rate cuts this year in addition to Thursday’s move, and see a good chance of a third.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also meeting this week and is widely expected to leave rates steady on Wednesday following a solid March payrolls report. Sterling traded a touch lower against the euro, at 85.26 pence to the common currency.

Sterling Pound Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling gains against dollar ahead of this week’s BoE meeting

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Read more stories