AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Share of gold in India’s forex reserves doubles in four years, central bank report shows

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 04:46pm

MUMBAI: The share of gold held by India’s central bank in its foreign exchange reserves has doubled in the last four years as on March-end, a report by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.

In dollar value terms, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased to about 11.70% by end-March, from 9.32% as at end-September 2024 and 5.87% as on end-March 2021, the central bank’s half year forex reserves report said.

As of end-March, the RBI held 879.59 metric tonnes of gold, compared to 854.73 metric tonnes at the end of September.

The proportion of gold held domestically rose to 511.99 metric tonnes as of March 31, against 510.46 metric tonnes at September-end, the RBI said.

“While 348.62 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 18.98 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits,” the report showed.

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit over six-month high

Central banks typically hold gold reserves to diversify their assets, enhance financial stability, and mitigate risks. Gold can act as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Central banks world over have stepped up purchases of gold amid volatility in global markets and currencies.

Separately, the ratio of short-term debt to reserves, which was 19.1% at end-September 2024, increased to 22% at end-December, the RBI said.

The ratio of volatile capital flows to reserves also increased to 74.3% at end-December 2024 from 67.8% at the end of the prior three months, it added.

India Gold RBI Reserve Bank of India Gold Prices Spot gold India's forex reserves Indian gold

Comments

200 characters

Share of gold in India’s forex reserves doubles in four years, central bank report shows

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Read more stories