AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on firmer ringgit, weak crude, Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday, continuing their decline for the fifth straight session, pressured by ringgit’s persistent strength and weaker Chicago soyoil and crude.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 54 ringgit, or 1.39%, to 3,827 ringgit ($912.28) a metric ton at the close.

“The strengthening of ringgit is eroding the export competitiveness of Malaysian palm oil, putting immediate pressure on prices,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

“At the same time, market sentiment is weighed down by expectations of a seasonal rise in production and inventories in the coming months.”

The continued weakness in crude oil further dampened the appeal of palm and other vegetable oils as biodiesel feedstocks, Lim said, adding that these factors were creating a bearish undertone in the market.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are estimated to rise for the second consecutive month in April, as the industry approaches peak production season, with the second half of the year expected to bring in significant output increases, a Reuters survey showed.

India’s April palm oil imports drop, remain below normal levels

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Monday after OPEC+ decided over the weekend to further speed up oil output hikes, spurring concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 1.48% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 1.15%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from May 1 to May 5 for the Labour Day holidays.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil crude palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls on firmer ringgit, weak crude, Chicago soyoil

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Read more stories