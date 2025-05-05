AIRLINK 156.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
Life & Style

Pakistani filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi nominated for fourth Emmy

  • He produced Netflix documentary, 'Turning Point: The Bomb & The Cold War'
BR Life & Style Published 05 May, 2025 03:24pm

Pakistani filmmaker Mohammed Ali (Mo) Naqvi has earned another Emmy Award nomination – in the category of Outstanding Historical Documentary for ‘Turning Point: The Bomb & The Cold War’, a critically acclaimed Netflix series he produced, according to a press release issued.

This marks Naqvi’s fourth Emmy nomination, solidifying his place as one of the most decorated Pakistani filmmakers in Emmy history.

In 2023, Naqvi made history as the first Pakistani to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking category for ‘The Accused: Damned or Devoted?’. He is also the first Pakistani ever to win the coveted Television Academy Honor, which he received in 2008 for his Showtime film ‘Shame’.

“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated again,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in the press release. “To tell stories that travel across borders on the global stage, is a privilege I don’t take lightly.”

Mohammed Ali Naqvi has much to celebrate, but says job has just begun

‘Turning Point: The Bomb & The Cold War’ is a powerful 9-part documentary series directed by Brian Knappenberger. Filmed over two years across seven countries, the series explores the roots and aftershocks of the Cold War and their connection to today’s global crises.

It features exclusive interviews with global leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, former CIA Director Robert Gates, and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The show became an instant global success on Netflix, reaching #3 in the Netflix Original Series chart, with more than 621 million minutes streamed in its first few weeks.

In addition to his Emmy recognition, Naqvi is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Chairman of the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee, and co-founder of the Crescent Collective, which launched Pakistan’s official presence at the Cannes Film Festival in partnership with Global Lens Day and the American Pavilion.

Naqvi was recently named a 2025 Concordia Fellow by Concordia Studio, the Oscar-winning production company founded by Davis Guggenheim, as part of a global cohort of visionary documentary filmmakers. The fellowship recognizes filmmakers pushing boundaries and amplifying underrepresented voices in non-fiction cinema.

