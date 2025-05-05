AIRLINK 156.40 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.66%)
European shares edge lower as investors await tariff updates

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 12:53pm

European shares inched lower on Monday as investors awaited further details on the US-China trade negotiations, while also looking ahead to some key corporate earnings and the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1%, as of 0709 GMT.

Other regional indexes were trading in positive territory, barring France which fell 0.3%.

In a TV interview aired on Sunday, Trump said he would not attempt to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell but repeated calls for lower interest rates and called the Chair a “stiff”.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates steady on Wednesday following a solid March payrolls report.

Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Optimism around a potential de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China has boosted markets in recent days.

European shares fall after Nvidia, ASML signal mounting corporate pain

Dutch-listed shares of Shell fell 2.8% after a report said the oil major is working with advisers to evaluate a potential acquisition of rival BP.

Novo Nordisk rose 1.1% after the Danish drugmaker said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its marketing application for an oral version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy and will decide in the fourth quarter.

Erste Group jumped 5.8% after the Austrian lender said it has acquired 49% of Polish-based Santander Bank Polska and 50% of Santander TFI, following an agreement with Spanish bank Banco Santander SA.

European shares

