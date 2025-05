TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler, reported on Monday that its April revenue rose 25.54% on year.

Foxconn said it sees growth in the second quarter, compared with the year-ago period, adding that “the impact of evolving global political and economic conditions will need continued close monitoring.”