Indian benchmarks may open higher on easing trade woes, foreign inflows

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 07:47am
Indian equity benchmarks are poised to open higher on Monday, supported by easing global trade tensions, robust U.S. employment data and sustained foreign investor inflows.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,518 as of 7:56 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open above Friday’s close of 24,346.7.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 logged their longest weekly winning streak of 2025 on Friday, helped by renewed optimism over a potential India-U.S. trade deal.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) scooped up Indian shares for the 12th consecutive session on Friday, their longest daily buying streak in two years.

Wall Street equities climbed on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April and on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade war.

Beijing is evaluating a U.S. offer to hold talks over tariffs, China’s commerce ministry said. Most major Asian markets, such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China, are closed for public holidays.

India benchmarks log longest weekly winning run in 2025 on US trade deal hopes, foreign inflows

“Easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, coupled with a weakening dollar, are seen as medium-term positives for emerging markets such as India,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate oil output hikes, spurring concerns about increased supply.

A fall in oil prices is positive for net importers of the commodity, such as India.

Adani group stocks will be in focus after Bloomberg News reported that the representatives of the conglomerate met U.S. President Donald Trump’s officials to seek a dismissal of the criminal charges against key group officials in an overseas bribery probe.

Investors will also track India’s largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India, which reported a nearly 10% drop in net profit in the March quarter, pressured by a narrower net interest margin, though it beat analysts’ estimate.

