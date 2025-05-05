AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Rizwan Bhatti Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Pakistan has announced an immediate ban on Indian flag carriers from accessing its ports, aimed at protecting national security, economic interests, and maritime sovereignty.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs follows India’s recent restrictions on Pakistani vessels.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (Port and Shipping Wing) in view of the recent development of maritime situation with neighbouring country and to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest and national security, Pakistan has decided to enforces some measures with immediate effect.

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

As per instruction issued by the ministry, Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani Port and Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian Port.

However, any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis, the ministry said.

The ban, which takes immediate effect, prohibits all Indian-flagged commercial ships from docking at Pakistani ports. Government of Pakistan has also barred Pakistani flag carriers for visiting Indian ports.

Sources said that national security, maritime sovereignty, and economic interests are the primary motivations behind the move.

In addition, this measure is in direct response to recent provocations and restrictions imposed by the Indian government on Pakistani flag carriers. The action comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following an incident in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has already forcefully deported all Pakistani nationals holding official visas and closed its borders with Pakistan. Furthermore, bilateral trade has nearly come to a complete halt due to restrictions imposed by India, which has faced criticism for its failure to ensure internal security and is now shifting blame onto Pakistan.

In addition, Pakistan has already banned Air India from using its airspace, which will not only increase travel time for Indian passengers but also result in an additional cost of $591 million per year for Indian airline.

