SRO issued regarding import ban on India

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has formally imposed a ban on the import, export, and transit of goods of Indian origin — including those routed through third countries — citing national security and public interest.

However, Islamabad has granted exemptions for consignments that already have a Bill of Lading (B/L) or Letter of Credit (L/C) issued before the implementation of this order.

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued a new Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) — 750(1)/2025 — on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Invoking powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Imports & Exports (Control) Act, 1950 (XXXIX of 1950), the Federal Government has enforced the following prohibitions: (i) import of goods of Indian origin by third countries via sea, land, or air transiting through Pakistan; and (ii) export of goods by third countries to India via sea, land, or air transiting through Pakistan.

According to the SRO, these prohibitions do not apply to shipments for which B/L or L/C was issued prior to the date of this order.

