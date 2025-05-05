Christian community holds protest against India’s false propaganda

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Reverend Dr Majeed Abel, a peaceful protest was organized in front of the Naulakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to reject India’s false propaganda. A large number of members from the Christian community participated in the demonstration.

Prior to the protest, special prayers were offered during Sunday worship at the Naulakha Presbyterian Church for the safety, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and the strength of its armed forces. The community prayed for success on every front and for protection of the Pakistan Army from all hostile conspiracies.

Following the prayers, participants held a peaceful walk from Naulakha Church to the Lahore Press Club and onward to the Punjab Assembly. Protesters carried banners bearing slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad,” “Salute to Pakistan Army,” and “India’s False Narrative Rejected.”

Speaking to media representatives on the occasion, Reverend Dr Majeed Abel stated that the Christian community of Pakistan stands like a solid wall alongside our armed forces. India has consistently resorted to conspiracies and false narratives against Pakistan, but the Pakistani nation especially its minorities will not hesitate to defend their homeland at any cost.

He further said that Indian media and state institutions attempt to mislead the world, but in Pakistan, people of all religions and ethnicities place their full trust and pride in the Pakistan Army. Our prayers, worship, and sentiments are firmly aligned with our military.

The spirited protest was supported by all congregations affiliated with the Naulakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan. Special prayers were also held across all churches on Sunday for the development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan.

