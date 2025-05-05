AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

Christian community holds protest against India’s false propaganda

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Reverend Dr Majeed Abel, a peaceful protest was organized in front of the Naulakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to reject India’s false propaganda. A large number of members from the Christian community participated in the demonstration.

Prior to the protest, special prayers were offered during Sunday worship at the Naulakha Presbyterian Church for the safety, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and the strength of its armed forces. The community prayed for success on every front and for protection of the Pakistan Army from all hostile conspiracies.

Following the prayers, participants held a peaceful walk from Naulakha Church to the Lahore Press Club and onward to the Punjab Assembly. Protesters carried banners bearing slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad,” “Salute to Pakistan Army,” and “India’s False Narrative Rejected.”

Speaking to media representatives on the occasion, Reverend Dr Majeed Abel stated that the Christian community of Pakistan stands like a solid wall alongside our armed forces. India has consistently resorted to conspiracies and false narratives against Pakistan, but the Pakistani nation especially its minorities will not hesitate to defend their homeland at any cost.

He further said that Indian media and state institutions attempt to mislead the world, but in Pakistan, people of all religions and ethnicities place their full trust and pride in the Pakistan Army. Our prayers, worship, and sentiments are firmly aligned with our military.

The spirited protest was supported by all congregations affiliated with the Naulakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan. Special prayers were also held across all churches on Sunday for the development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

protest Pakistan Army Christian community Indo Pak tensions Pahalgam false flag operation Reverend Dr Majeed Abel

Comments

200 characters

Christian community holds protest against India’s false propaganda

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories