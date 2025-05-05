India will face forceful response at every front: Punjab PA Speaker

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan possesses the full capability to respond decisively to any Indian aggression and that the armed forces, leadership, and the people of Pakistan stand united.

He stated this while addressing at a seminar held at a local hotel titled “Pakistan-India Issues, the Role of the Armed Forces, Kashmir, Terrorism, Water Disputes, and the Role of the United Nations.”

Expressing unwavering resolve, he stated, “India’s real problem lies with Pakistan’s very existence. I am someone who has always advocated for dialogue, but when your fundamental rights are denied, negotiations become meaningless.”

Addressing the Kashmir issue, he said it is not just a territorial dispute but one that involves the fundamental right of self-determination for millions.

“The conflict over Kashmir spans centuries, and a plebiscite is the only viable solution. Through constitutional amendments, India has unleashed severe oppression on the Kashmiri people and made their lives unbearable.”

He expressed regret that despite widespread state-led violence, extrajudicial killings, and terrorism by Indian forces, the global powers remain silent.

“Why is the global conscience silent in the face of state terrorism? Can India hide all its crimes under the veil of its economy and trade?” he questioned.

Speaking on the water crisis, he emphasised that Pakistan’s rights over its water resources are recognized internationally.

“If India attempts to block water or engages in water aggression, it will be considered an act of war. Such actions violate the Indus Waters Treaty and international law.”

He also exposed India’s double standards regarding rivers like the Brahmaputra.

Touching on terrorism, the Speaker said, “Pakistan has sacrificed more than 80,000 precious lives in the fight against terrorism. Indian agents like Kulbhushan Yadav have been captured from Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab. BLA and TTP continue their insurgency from safe havens in Afghanistan. Pakistan remains a consistent victim of Indian state-sponsored terrorism.”

He warned, “If India chooses the path of war, it alone will be responsible for the consequences. Both countries are nuclear powers. A nuclear confrontation could affect two billion people and plunge the world into darkness for the next twenty-five years due to its environmental aftermath.”

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated, “The COAS is at the frontlines, and the prime minister has already laid out the national strategy. Ever since India issued threats of aggression, we have seen the entire nation rally behind its armed forces. Propaganda voices have gone silent, and the spirit of national unity must be preserved forever.”

In conclusion, he emphasized, “We desire lasting peace in the region, but there can be no compromise on sovereignty, national honor, or security. Pakistan will respond robustly to any aggression, and the enemy will pay a heavy price. The United Nations must intervene for a fair resolution of the Kashmir issue and prevent Indian hostility.”

Following the speech, attendees praised the Speaker’s bold stance and patriotic message with great enthusiasm.

