Minister meets Dutch Ambassador

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, held a significant meeting with H.E. Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, as attend the King’s Day celebrations here in Lahore.

The meeting underscored the growing importance of sports diplomacy in fostering international relations and youth engagement. On the occasion, the Minister highlighted key initiatives of the Sports Department Punjab, particularly those launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. These initiatives are designed to enhance sports infrastructure, promote youth participation, and revive traditional sports across the province.

Minister Khokhar expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the Netherlands, with a specific focus on hockey—a sport historically cherished by both nations. He emphasized the potential for technical cooperation, capacity building, and mutual exchange programs to support player development, coaching, and sports science.

The discussions were further enriched by the presence of legendary Dutch hockey player Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistan’s celebrated Olympian Touqeer Dar, symbolizing the shared legacy and passion for hockey. Both legends shared insights on the development of the sport and opportunities to mentor young athletes.

Ambassador Henny de Vries welcomed the proposals and affirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to fostering sports-based partnerships. “Such partnerships can play a pivotal role in building bridges of friendship and excellence through sports diplomacy,” he remarked. He praised the Punjab government’s proactive approach to youth and sports development and expressed optimism for future collaborations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025