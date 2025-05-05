Sindh: Zardari stresses water conservation

ISLAMABAD: In a significant call to action, President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the crucial importance of water conservation to address the pressing demands of Sindh province. Meeting with Sindh’s Minister of Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, in the capital, the president highlighted the urgent need for prudent water management.

During the discussion, Shoro provided Zardari with a comprehensive update on the current state of the irrigation sector, as well as the progress of various ongoing initiatives across the region. The president reiterated the importance of strategic resource management, underscoring its vital role in fulfilling the water requirements of diverse sectors, especially agriculture.

President Zardari also stressed the necessity of enhancing Sindh’s agricultural landscape and bolstering its irrigation frameworks. By doing so, he believes the province can achieve sustainable growth and stability in its agricultural output. The meeting between the president and the minister signified a pivotal step towards addressing Sindh’s water challenges effectively.