AIRLINK 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.39%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.2%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.34%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 32.38 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (6.83%)
HUBC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.22%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.31%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.94%)
PPL 148.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.39%)
PRL 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.45%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.62%)
SSGC 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
SYM 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.49%)
BR30 35,208 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.42%)
KSE100 113,826 Decreased By -288.2 (-0.25%)
KSE30 34,728 Decreased By -189.1 (-0.54%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

Experts urge Pakistan that it must assert its water rights

Recorder Report Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 11:08am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of India’s claims of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) being ‘in abeyance,’ Pakistan has a strategic opportunity to think out of the box, reframe the discourse on the treaty, assert its water rights, and highlight the treaty’s structural flaws at international legal and environmental forums.

This was the crux of a seminar titled “Indus Waters Treaty ‘in Abeyance’: Implications and Strategic Pathways for Pakistan” held here at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). The speakers included Dr Hassan Abbas, a noted water expert, Mirza Hamid Hassan, former federal secretary for water and power, Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, Cmdr (r) Azhar Ahmad, IPS associate; and public policy lawyer Ameena Sohail.

Speakers emphasised that while the IWT is often portrayed as a safeguard for Pakistan, in reality, it contains multiple structural flaws that disproportionately benefit India. These include lopsided water distribution, water diversion, provisions permitting pollution through effluent drains, and limited protection for Pakistan’s rights as a lower riparian state.

Dr Hassan Abbas underscored that the water conflict originated soon after independence in 1947. He pointed out that India has consistently used water as a tool of dominance and began constructing major dams and other infrastructure years before the treaty was signed. He highlighted that water wars are fought not with weapons but with infrastructure, deceitful treaties, diplomacy, and alliances.

He described the treaty as more of a “capture agreement” than a fair water-sharing treaty, arguing that it constrains Pakistan’s sovereignty over its water resources. With global momentum building around ecological justice and sustainable water use, Pakistan is in a strong position to challenge the status quo, provided it develops the institutional capacity, scientific data, and political will to do so.

Dr Abbas called for a broader rethinking of how Pakistan views its river systems. He said water must be seen not only as a national security concern but also as a driver of regional economic transformation. Over the longer term, he proposed building trade corridors along river systems, citing a potential route from the Arabian Sea to Jalalabad in Afghanistan, which could serve as a hub for commerce with Central Asia.

The discussion also addressed India’s assertion that the treaty is “suspended.” Participants clarified that such unilateral claims have no legal validity, as the IWT contains no provisions for suspension or abeyance. However, this development presents Pakistan with a political and legal opening to assert its position internationally.

The seminar highlighted the potential for Pakistan to pursue its case by invoking internationally recognized legal doctrines such as prior use and prior appropriation. Speakers urged the government to challenge treaty violations and unauthorized diversions at global forums, including the World Bank, a party to the treaty, the UN, and international legal institutions.

Khalid Rahman emphasised that Pakistan’s responses have historically been defensive. He called for a shift toward a proactive stance that not only protects Pakistan’s interests but also reframes the international narrative, including raising questions about India’s reliability in honouring global treaties and agreements.

While most speakers advocated assertive legal action, Hamid Hassan advised caution regarding the renegotiation of the IWT. He noted that the treaty involves layers of complex hydro-engineering and geopolitical intricacies. Attempting to renegotiate could involve high political, legal, and financial risks. Instead, he argued that Pakistan should focus on enforcing compliance, especially in data sharing, and escalate violations to international bodies.

Azhar Ahmad stressed that Pakistan must invest in both capacity and intention to bring about meaningful change. Knowledge and intention are critical, he said, urging the development of long-term technical and legal expertise to manage and protect water resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Indus Waters Treaty IWT water rights Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Experts urge Pakistan that it must assert its water rights

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories