CM’s message on Firefighters’ Day

Recorder Report Published May 5, 2025

LAHORE: “We pay tribute to the brave and dedicated firefighters who stand firm in the face of fire and dangers,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Firefighters’ Day. She added, “In every hour of trial, where everyone retreats, these protectors fulfill their pledge to serve humanity by jumping into the flames.” She highlighted, “Firefighters are not just fire extinguishers, but come forward as a ray of hope in hour of trial.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Steps have been taken to increase capacity of Rescue 1122 firefighters in Punjab.” She added, “The latest equipment has been provided to Rescue 1122 firefighters to ensure safety.” She underscored, “We are committed to the welfare of all rescue personnels, including firefighters.”

