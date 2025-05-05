Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the retail market. A weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder revealed that live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others have touched a new peak in the retail market.

One kilogram of live chicken was being sold at Rs405/kg whereas the price of farm eggs available at Rs240/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market, according to the survey. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2500/kg in the open market, the survey added. Buyers complained that butchers are charged self-imposed prices, stating that authorities are unable to implement an official price-list in this respect.

It noted prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market.

One kilogram of sugar was available at Rs170/kg against the price Rs165/kg.

Furthermore, the survey said one kilogram tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market. One kilogram of onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs120/kg, curry Rs70/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/kg, the survey said.

Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/kg.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500 per kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

