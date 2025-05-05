Implementation plan of SMEDA revamping approved

LAHORE: The 30th meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Board of Directors held Sunday in chair with Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production has approved the implementation plan of SMEDA revamping. The meeting was also attended by Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary Industries and Production and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA besides the Board members.

Haroon Akhtar Khan, while chairing the meeting referred to the PM vision on SME development and expressed satisfaction on fast track working of SMEDA in line with the PM vision. He reiterated that future of Pakistan’s economy lies with growth and development of SMEs and the Prime Minister is determined to raise Pakistan’s SMEs at par with the international standards, for which we are hiring services of the international SME experts.

The board noted that the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to study existing structure of SMEDA and proposed changes for revamping the organization and making it a catalyst for growth of SME sector in the country. In line with the directions of the Prime Minister, implementation plan of revamping to align existing SMEDA employees with the new outsourcing activities initiatives were presented before the Board today.

