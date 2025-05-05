AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-05

Implementation plan of SMEDA revamping approved

Recorder Report Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 07:15am

LAHORE: The 30th meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Board of Directors held Sunday in chair with Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production has approved the implementation plan of SMEDA revamping. The meeting was also attended by Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary Industries and Production and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA besides the Board members.

Haroon Akhtar Khan, while chairing the meeting referred to the PM vision on SME development and expressed satisfaction on fast track working of SMEDA in line with the PM vision. He reiterated that future of Pakistan’s economy lies with growth and development of SMEs and the Prime Minister is determined to raise Pakistan’s SMEs at par with the international standards, for which we are hiring services of the international SME experts.

The board noted that the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to study existing structure of SMEDA and proposed changes for revamping the organization and making it a catalyst for growth of SME sector in the country. In line with the directions of the Prime Minister, implementation plan of revamping to align existing SMEDA employees with the new outsourcing activities initiatives were presented before the Board today.

SMEs Smeda Smeda Board Socrat Aman Rana Haroon Akhtar Khan

