Dar reaffirms vision for peaceful neighbourhood

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade and connectivity, sustainable development and prosperity.

The DPM/ FM chaired a high-level meeting at the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the outcomes of his visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant line ministries were briefed on progress in the implementation of earlier decisions.