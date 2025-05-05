AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

CM approves establishment of Safari Park in Nowshera

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

PESHAWAR: In a major initiative to promote tourism and recreational activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art Safari Park in Nowshera district.

Chairing a meeting of the Department of Forests and Environment, the chief minister directed that the project be included in the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) for execution on ground.

Adviser to the Chief Minister, Musawir Khan, along with senior officials from the Departments of Forests and Environment, Finance, and Planning & Development, attended the meeting.

During the session, officials briefed participants on various aspects of the proposed Safari Park. It was told that the proposed Safari Park will span 560 acres — twice the size of the Lahore Safari Park — and will be established in Misri Banda, Nowshera, where government land is readily available.

The site has been deemed highly suitable for such a project based on its location.

The park is estimated to cost Rs. 3.5 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.

It will feature comprehensive facilities for tourists, including a botanical garden, bird enclosures, an aviary, a cultural village, and a natural history museum.

The primary objectives of the park are to provide recreational opportunities to the public, conserve wildlife and plant species, promote eco-tourism, and create green employment opportunities.

It was further informed that the provincial government anticipates an annual revenue of approximately Rs 360 million from the park once operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa ADP Ali Amin Gandapur Safari Park

Comments

200 characters

CM approves establishment of Safari Park in Nowshera

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories