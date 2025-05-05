CM approves establishment of Safari Park in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: In a major initiative to promote tourism and recreational activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art Safari Park in Nowshera district.

Chairing a meeting of the Department of Forests and Environment, the chief minister directed that the project be included in the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) for execution on ground.

Adviser to the Chief Minister, Musawir Khan, along with senior officials from the Departments of Forests and Environment, Finance, and Planning & Development, attended the meeting.

During the session, officials briefed participants on various aspects of the proposed Safari Park. It was told that the proposed Safari Park will span 560 acres — twice the size of the Lahore Safari Park — and will be established in Misri Banda, Nowshera, where government land is readily available.

The site has been deemed highly suitable for such a project based on its location.

The park is estimated to cost Rs. 3.5 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.

It will feature comprehensive facilities for tourists, including a botanical garden, bird enclosures, an aviary, a cultural village, and a natural history museum.

The primary objectives of the park are to provide recreational opportunities to the public, conserve wildlife and plant species, promote eco-tourism, and create green employment opportunities.

It was further informed that the provincial government anticipates an annual revenue of approximately Rs 360 million from the park once operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025