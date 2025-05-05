AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

Canal projects: PTI holds ‘Salam Sindh Train March’

PPI Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh held “Salam Sindh Train March” from Karachi to Daharki, led by its provincial president Haleem Adil Sheikh, to commend the public and legal community for their defiance against contentious canal projects on the Indus River.

The journey, spanning over 30 cities, culminated in a public rally at Ghotki. Key stations on the route included Karachi Cantt Station, Drigh Road, Landhi, and several others, with attendees receiving enthusiastic receptions along the way. Prominent figures such as PTI Sindh General Secretary Dr Masroor Sial and Karachi President Raja Azhar were among the participants.

During the march, Haleem addressed gatherings, emphasizing the march as a mark of respect for those opposing the canal ventures. He accused the “Zardari mafia” of attempting to misappropriate Sindh’s water resources and labeled the canal projects as existential threats to the region’s 60 million residents. He asserted that Sindh’s agricultural vitality is crucial for Pakistan’s economy and vowed to prevent any canal construction on the Indus River.

Haleem also highlighted the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, portraying him as a pivotal figure for navigating Pakistan through current challenges. He criticised the existing administration for undermining civil liberties and the judiciary, while also condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions as “water terrorism.”

Dr Masroor Sial remarked that the march signified unity and praised the public’s role in halting the canal projects. Karachi PTI President Raja Azhar reiterated the mission to preserve Sindh’s interests, emphasising the necessity of Imran Khan’s leadership for the nation’s progress.

Haleem Adil Sheikh PTI canal projects Salam Sindh Train March Karachi Cantt Station

