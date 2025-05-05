JI greets new CPNE leadership

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In a joint statement, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, and Senior Deputy Secretary Information Shoaib Ahmed felicitated President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary Tanvir Shaukat, Finance Secretary Hamid Hussain Abdi, Information Secretary Zia Tanoli, Sindh President Qazi Asad Abid, Balochistan President Munir Baloch, and other elected members on their success.

