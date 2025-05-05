Annual Awards 2024 in Lahore: MCB Islamic Bank celebrates excellence

LAHORE: MCB Islamic Bank proudly hosted its Annual Awards 2024 in Lahore, celebrating outstanding achievements, dedication, and the collective efforts of its top-performing team members from across the country.

The prestigious event was graced by Raza Mansha, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he commended Bank’s continued business growth, focus on innovation & digital first approach. The ceremony was hosted by Zargham Khan Durrani, President and CEO, who was joined by senior members of the leadership team.

Durrani praised the unwavering commitment and exceptional performance demonstrated by teams throughout the year, highlighting their critical role in the Bank’s success.

The Annual Awards 2024 reaffirm MCB Islamic Bank’s commitment to recognizing talent, fostering a culture of excellence, and uniting its people under a shared vision for the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025