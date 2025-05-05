Mayor inaugurates Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground at Hill Park, highlighting his administration’s dedication to restoring public areas and providing quality recreational facilities for residents.

During the event, the mayor emphasized the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s ongoing efforts to improve the city’s parks, playgrounds, and public zones, aiming to make them healthy and inclusive spaces. “Karachi’s historic buildings and public spaces are being returned to the people,” Mayor Wahab declared. He mentioned that Frere Hall, Khaliq Dina Hall, and soon Denso Hall would be accessible to the public. Renovations at Empress Market are underway, with plans to create a cultural activity zone.

The Mayor invited creative individuals to host events at these heritage sites and announced the rehabilitation of 50 parks citywide in 2025, with two inaugurations set for later this week in District West and District South.

The newly opened cricket ground, named after Pakistan’s cricket icon Hanif Mohammad, is a green space developed on a former lake. It includes facilities for cricket, football, and walking tracks for women and seniors. “This project aligns with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s vision to offer high-quality public amenities,” the mayor stated.

He suggested dedicating large parks to families on weekends and urged the media to gather public feedback on the proposal. Additionally, he disclosed the digitization of employee records to prevent fraudulent hiring, marking a significant administrative advancement.

In a bold move, the mayor announced the removal of parking fees on public roads, stating, “After June 30, no street parking contract will be extended. Only parking plazas within walled enclosures will be permitted to charge fees.”

The mayor expressed fond memories of Hanif Mohammad, mentioning that his son, Shoaib Mohammad, intends to establish a cricket academy at the new ground. He also outlined development plans for II Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Burns Garden, and the city”s food streets. “Only those who serve will be allowed to lead.”