AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

Mayor inaugurates Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground

PPI Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground at Hill Park, highlighting his administration’s dedication to restoring public areas and providing quality recreational facilities for residents.

During the event, the mayor emphasized the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s ongoing efforts to improve the city’s parks, playgrounds, and public zones, aiming to make them healthy and inclusive spaces. “Karachi’s historic buildings and public spaces are being returned to the people,” Mayor Wahab declared. He mentioned that Frere Hall, Khaliq Dina Hall, and soon Denso Hall would be accessible to the public. Renovations at Empress Market are underway, with plans to create a cultural activity zone.

The Mayor invited creative individuals to host events at these heritage sites and announced the rehabilitation of 50 parks citywide in 2025, with two inaugurations set for later this week in District West and District South.

The newly opened cricket ground, named after Pakistan’s cricket icon Hanif Mohammad, is a green space developed on a former lake. It includes facilities for cricket, football, and walking tracks for women and seniors. “This project aligns with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s vision to offer high-quality public amenities,” the mayor stated.

He suggested dedicating large parks to families on weekends and urged the media to gather public feedback on the proposal. Additionally, he disclosed the digitization of employee records to prevent fraudulent hiring, marking a significant administrative advancement.

In a bold move, the mayor announced the removal of parking fees on public roads, stating, “After June 30, no street parking contract will be extended. Only parking plazas within walled enclosures will be permitted to charge fees.”

The mayor expressed fond memories of Hanif Mohammad, mentioning that his son, Shoaib Mohammad, intends to establish a cricket academy at the new ground. He also outlined development plans for II Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Burns Garden, and the city”s food streets. “Only those who serve will be allowed to lead.”

Murtaza Wahab kmc Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground Denso Hall Hill Park

Comments

200 characters

Mayor inaugurates Hanif Mohammad Cricket Ground

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories