SIAL Canada agri show

Recently SIAL Canada Agri Business Exhibition was held on April/29 thru May/1, in Canada’s major trade & finance hub, Toronto. Pakistan Pavilion had a formidable presence with several Pakistani producers of agri food.

The quality of edibles on display appeared to be excellent. If only the private sector exporters can maintain the quality in their actual export shipments, there is absolutely no reason for Pakistan not to be in the forefront of agri export.

The Consul General of Pakistan, Toronto and Trade and Investment Counsellor, in particular, must be congratulated and commended for doing such a sterling job in arranging and facilitating Pakistani producers for the exhibition.

Abdul Malik (Toronto, Canada)

