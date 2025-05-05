Karachi to host National Women’s T20 tournament from 7th

LAHORE: A prize pot of over Rs three million will be up for grabs in the five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25, which will get underway from May 7 at two venues in Karachi - National Bank Stadium and HPC Oval Ground.

This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers. Competing in a double-league format, each team will play eight matches with a total of 22 matches slated to take place across 18 days.

The teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22nd May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24th May. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over Rs three million. The champions will receive Rs 1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home Rs one million.

Among the players featuring, five national players who were part of Pakistan’s victorious squad at the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will lead their respective sides– Fatima Sana (Conquerors), Gull Feroza (Strikers), Muneeba Ali (Invincibles), Rameen Shamim (Challengers) and Sidra Amin (Stars).

As part of the PCB’s continued efforts to promote and expand the reach of women’s cricket, both the Qualifier (22nd May) and the Final (24th May) will be live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. All matches in the tournament will begin at 3pm PKT.

