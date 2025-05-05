AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-05-05

Karachi to host National Women’s T20 tournament from 7th

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: A prize pot of over Rs three million will be up for grabs in the five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25, which will get underway from May 7 at two venues in Karachi - National Bank Stadium and HPC Oval Ground.

This year’s edition will feature five teams Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers. Competing in a double-league format, each team will play eight matches with a total of 22 matches slated to take place across 18 days.

The teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22nd May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24th May. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over Rs three million. The champions will receive Rs 1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home Rs one million.

Among the players featuring, five national players who were part of Pakistan’s victorious squad at the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will lead their respective sides– Fatima Sana (Conquerors), Gull Feroza (Strikers), Muneeba Ali (Invincibles), Rameen Shamim (Challengers) and Sidra Amin (Stars).

As part of the PCB’s continued efforts to promote and expand the reach of women’s cricket, both the Qualifier (22nd May) and the Final (24th May) will be live-streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. All matches in the tournament will begin at 3pm PKT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Bank Stadium National Women’s T20 Tournament HPC Oval Ground

Comments

200 characters

Karachi to host National Women’s T20 tournament from 7th

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories