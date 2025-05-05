AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

Uplift of industry indispensable: Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said on Sunday that development of industry and trade is indispensable for the country’s stability.

Terming the Pahalgam incident as nothing but a drama, the governor said that India is unable to reconcile with Pakistan’s rapid progress. “Pakistan has the full capacity to respond to every Indian adventure,” he said while sharing his views during a visit to a tractor manufacturing company in Sheikhupura.

The governor said that it is a very gratifying thing that the automobile and motorcycle industry is developing rapidly in Pakistan.

The present government is paying special attention to electric vehicles and motorcycles, he said.

He said that our young generation is showing its mettle in every field including modern technology. He added that the PPP has always stood by the poor and working class.

He further said that thanks to the Pakistan Army, the law and order situation in the country is satisfactory. He said that the international community should take notice of the Pahalgam incident. He said that Pakistan is fully capable of responding to every Indian adventure and the entire nation stands by Pakistan army.

