Drive against illegal vehicles: 311 rickshaws, bike-rickshaws seized

KARACHI: The Sindh government has seized 311 rickshaws and motorcycle-rickshaws and arrested an equal number of drivers during its ongoing crackdown on illegal transport vehicles.

Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the crackdown on Qingqi rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws has been under way on 11 model roads in Karachi since April 16, 2025.

The broader campaign against illegal and substandard transport, which began on April 9, 2025, on the directives of the Sindh government, is also continuing vigorously.

He said that during the crackdown, action was also taken against vehicles with fancy number plates, tinted windows, and other illegal modifications.

A total of 515 heavy and light transport vehicles were seized for violating traffic rules. He stated that 31,677 motorcycles were seized for various violations.

Additionally, 25 vehicles were recommended for cancellation of registration, while registration of 491 vehicles were temporarily suspended and later released under specific conditions.

He said that, so far during the crackdown, 104 FIRs have been registered under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violating government orders.

One FIR has been filed under Section 279 for speeding and reckless driving, while 33 cases have been registered under Section 341 for obstructing public roads. Additionally, 23 unregistered motorcycle rickshaws have been seized. Memon added that 32 illegal LPG/ CNG kits have been confiscated, and challans have been issued to 7,069 vehicles. He said that the aim of the crackdown is to provide citizens with a safe, organised, and law-abiding transport system. Qingqi rickshaws and unregistered motorcycle rickshaws were disrupting traffic flow and posing a threat to public safety and property.

Memon emphasized the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against illegal modifications and traffic violations, stating that no one will be allowed to act unlawfully on the roads.

He said that they want all vehicles to be registered with the Transport Department, possess a fitness certificate, and have drivers who are fully trained and licensed. Citizens are urged to avoid travelling in illegal vehicles and report violations to the authorities.

